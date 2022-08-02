Deadly Crash Reported In Hunterdon County, State Police Say (UPDATE)

One person was killed in a crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County, state police said.

A vehicle went off the road and overturned on Route 202 north near Wertsville Road in East Amwell Township around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

One person was confirmed dead following the crash, Goez said.

The ramp from 31 to 202 was temporarily shut down for the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately released.

