Dead Whale Found Under Dock Of Abandoned Jersey Shore Home

A dead whale was found under the dock of an abandoned home, authorities said.

It was reportedly a 30-foot juvenile humpback whale.

State troopers from the Marine Services Bureau North Wildwood Station responded to the report of a deceased whale in the Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood, Cape May County on Sunday, July 10.

When troopers arrived, they located the whale under the dock near the Grassy Sound Marina.

Members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center arrived and determined that the whale should be removed from the area in order to provide for safe vessel traffic, State Police said.

For more information or to report a stranded mammal, please contact the Marine Mammal Stranding Center at (609) 266-0538.

