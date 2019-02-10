Dead Trucker Found In Palisades Park Bar

A Palisades Park bartender told police he'd closed for the night when he found the body of a customer who'd overdosed in a storage room closet.

Responding police officers tried to revive the 37-year-old truck driver from Cocoa, FL (previously North Bergen) after the bartender at Legends on Route 5 found his body while cleaning up shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sept. 22, according to a police report.

A physician at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center connected ALS unit that also responded pronounced the overdose victim dead, it says.

The death wasn't considered suspicious, police said.

Toxicology testing will determine what type of drug or drugs were in his system, they said.

No drugs or paraphernalia were found with the body, authorities said, adding that the trucker wasn't served and didn't drink when he was in the bar.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.