Dating Profile Of NJ 'Werewolf Killer' Has Prosecutors Worried For Single Women

Pankaj Bhasin's dating profile says he's an easygoing adventurer who just got back from two years of traveling.

What it doesn't say is that he's nicknamed the "Werewolf Killer" and that his vacation was actually a three-year stint in a Northern Virginia mental institution.

Bhasin, 37 — who has ties to Blackwood and East Brunswick, NJ — was found not guilty by reason of insanity a year after he drove from his Central Jersey home to Alexandria, VA and fatally stabbed 65-year-old Bradford Jackson, a complete stranger to him.

Bhasin was released from the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute last June, and wasted no time looking for love, according to screenshots of his Facebook dating profile that surfaced around Aug. 21.

The screenshots ultimately made their way to the desks of prosecutors, who have filed a motion that looks to alter the terms of Bhasin's release from NVMH, NBC4 reports.

“Because the acquittee may be meeting potential romantic partners while not only concealing, but actively lying about his recent history, those individuals may be put at risk during a... time when the acquittee is first transitioning to the community,” the prosecution’s motion reads, as reported by NBC4.

The original conditions of Bhasin's release say he is required to take medication and undergo alcohol and drug testing, and have his location tracked and monitored. A review hearing to re-evaluate his case was scheduled for December, but it seems as though some of that evaluation could happen sooner.

The screenshots of Bhasin's profile were spotted by a friend of his victim. She passed them along to Sarah Bryen, who also knew and loved Jackson. What stood out to Bryen was the description Bhasin had apparently written about himself:

"An easy going adventurer who believes in universal connection with all and love to explore n try new things. Also, recently getting back from two years of travel."

Bryen shared the screenshots on Facebook in an effort to raise awareness toward unsuspecting victims.

“Please - send this to every female you know on the east coast,” she writes. “And watch out.”

Bryen said Jackson was “simply one of the most genuine and one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

