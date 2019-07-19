Contact Us
Dapper Thief Swipes Passport, Nearly $4K At Airport Hotel: Newark Police

Police say this man stole a backpack at a hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport
Police in Newark are asking the public to help find a man who stole a backpack containing a passport and $3,800 in cash.

An image from surveillance video shows a man in a suit take the item July 12 at the Spring Hill Suites hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport.

After grabbing the backpack, the man is seen entering an electric-blue four-door Mazda and driving off. He was last seen heading south on 1 & 9.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org .

