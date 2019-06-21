Dance Instructor From Paterson Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teen Boys

A Paterson man who works for a dance studio in Union City was charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy earlier this year after another boy accused him of having inappropriate sexual contact with him this week.

A teen accused Estibenson “Steven” Lopez, 31, of sexual contact while Lopez was driving the boy home on Monday, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Lopez works for Yenyere Dance Studio, which is under contract with the Union City Board of Education to provide dance instruction. He isn't a district employee.

Monday's allegation was made to the vice-principal of Union City High School, who notified the state Department of Children and Families, the prosecutor’s office said.

Members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit learned during their investigation that a 17-year-old boy also was allegedly assaulted by Lopez at the studio in March, it said.

Lopez ws charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

Anyone who has more information about the case was asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 915-1234 . Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

