Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Dad, Neighbors Save Kids From Jersey City Fire: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
No one was hurt in a Jersey City fire Friday morning.
No one was hurt in a Jersey City fire Friday morning. Photo Credit: WABC 7/Screen grab

Fire gutted a multi-family Jersey City home Friday morning, but a far greater tragedy was averted by a quick-acting father and some helpful neighbors, WABC 7 reported.

The fire, at a home on Gates Avenue, broke out around 11 a.m. A resident "did drop three children out of the window and onto an awning," Chief Steven McGill told the station. Neighbors on the street helped catch the children.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.