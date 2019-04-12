Dad, Neighbors Save Kids From Jersey City Fire: Report

Fire gutted a multi-family Jersey City home Friday morning, but a far greater tragedy was averted by a quick-acting father and some helpful neighbors, WABC 7 reported.

The fire, at a home on Gates Avenue, broke out around 11 a.m. A resident "did drop three children out of the window and onto an awning," Chief Steven McGill told the station. Neighbors on the street helped catch the children.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.