Dad, 2 Daughters, Niece Dead In South Jersey Crash

Money is pouring in for the family of a South Jersey dad, his two daughters and his niece who died in a crash over the weekend.

George Ritter, 33, was driving his daughters Alivia and Elsie, 5 and 9, and niece Kenzie, 8, home from a birthday party at the Westville Power Boat Association, when Ritter struck a utility pole, 6abc reports.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Gateway Boulevard in Westville.

More than $19,800 had been raised for the family on a GoFundMe page launched by the Westville Power Boat Association.

"We want to give George and the girls, Elsie, Alivia, and Kenzie, the memorial they deserve and to honor their memory and say our last goodbyes," the page says.

"They have touched the lives of so many and it’s our turn to show our appreciation for George and the girls one last time."

