DA: New Jersey Brothers Charged With Killing Man Found In Pennsylvania Woods

Two teen brothers from New Jersey were arrested on accusations they killed a man found in a wooded area in Quakertown (Bucks County), Pennsylvania, authorities announced.

Anthony Gamble, 19, and Joshua Gamble, 17, both of Somerset, N.J., will be charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime, and tampering with evidence, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.

The younger Gamble is being charged as an adult.

The brothers are accused of killing a man found stabbed to death early Thursday in a wooded area in the 500 block of East Pumping Station Road in Richland Township, the DA's office said.

The victim has not yet been positively identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, June 18.

Just after midnight Thursday, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper spotted what appeared to be a broken-down car with its blinkers on in the area of East Pumping Station Road, north of Heller Road, the DA's office said.

The car was believed to be a silver Subaru with New Jersey registration plates.

Then, the trooper noticed a second car, an Audi A5 with Florida plates, parked 100 feet from the Subaru, authorities said.

As the trooper walked towards the Audi, he saw a man lying on the ground in a nearby wooded area.

The trooper identified himself but got no response from the man, who was later identified as Joshua Gamble, authorities said.

The trooper noticed that Joshua Gamble had blood on the top part of his shoes and was wearing a plastic-coated work glove on his left hand, the DA's office said. A similar right-handed glove was found where he had been lying on the ground.

Joshua Gamble also had a Subaru key fob, which was stained with what appeared to be blood, authorities said.

As troopers took Joshua Gamble into custody, they heard what sounded like a man running through the woods near them.

A man then emerged and ran toward the Subaru and troopers ordered him to stop, the DA's office said.

The man was identified as the older brother, Anthony Gamble.

Troopers noticed had blood on his shoes, and his shirtsleeve, authorities said. Two work-type, coated gloves were also found in his pants pockets.

Then, troopers saw a large amount of blood inside the Audi and requested backup.

When troopers entered the woods they found the body of a dead man, who was also a short distance away from where Joshua Gamble had been lying and where the Audi was parked, the DA's office said.

The unidentified man appeared to have stab wounds around his head, neck, upper chest, and arm, authorities said.

Troopers then found a large knife on the passenger floor of the Audi, which had blood on the blade and its wooden handle.

Troopers also located a cellphone and sanitizing wipes on the roof of the Audi, and a second cellphone inside the car, authorities said.

Joshua Gamble had reportedly purchased the wipes and two sets of coated work gloves from a nearby 7-Eleven in Richlandtown, about 20 minutes before state police showed up, the DA's office said.

It is unclear at this time what kind of connection the two brothers from New Jersey have to Bucks County.

“The Gamble brothers have no apparent connection to this area, being Richland,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said at an afternoon news conference.

“Obviously this case is ongoing, I can’t predict the future, I don’t know what other facts will be revealed to us, but as of right now, we are unable to discern any reason for them to be in Bucks County, in Richland Township.”

Although there is a presumption that the homicide occurred in Bucks County jurisdiction, the District Attorney's office is allowed to prosecute the murder as there is no contrary evidence that assumes the man was killed elsewhere.

“For that reason, we will presume that Bucks County has jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute this murder,” Weintraub said.

This case is being investigated by Bucks County Detectives, Pennsylvania State Police, and Richland Township Police and is assigned for the prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Monica W. Furber and Deputy District Attorney Kristi Hoover.

Daily Voice will update this article as soon as the identity of the male victim is released to the public.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.