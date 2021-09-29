Cuban Pete's Shooting Under Investigation

An argument escalated into a shooting earlier this week at Cuban Pete's in Montclair, police say.

An argument inside of the Bloomfield Avenue restaurant escalated spilled onto the street turned physical between four males just after 12 a.m. Monday, Montclair Police Sgt. Terence Turner said.

One male pulled out a handgun and fired three rounds, which did not strike anyone, Turner said. Three Ruger 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, he said.

Authorities were reportedly seeking one suspect, last seen fleeing on a motorcycle.

The shooter was described as a black male, approximately 5’09” tall, with a thin build. He was last seen fleeing on a motorcycle eastbound on Bloomfield Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jamar Jones at (973) 509-4705.

