CT Man Stabs Security Guard At Halloween Themed Expo At North Jersey Hotel: Prosecutor

A Connecticut man has been arrested after stabbing a security guard during horror expo Chiller Theatre over the weekend at the Hilton Parsippany, authorities said.

The guard was intervening during an altercation between David C. Knestrick, 47, of Norwalk, and other patrons when Knestrick stabbed him with a knife around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The victim was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment, and Knestrick was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was charged on a warrant-complaint and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

Chiller Theatre is a horror-and sci-fi convention held twice a year at the Hilton Parsippany.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300, or the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

