Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

CT Man Stabs Security Guard At Halloween Themed Expo At North Jersey Hotel: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hilton Parsippany.
Hilton Parsippany. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Connecticut man has been arrested after stabbing a security guard during horror expo Chiller Theatre over the weekend at the Hilton Parsippany, authorities said.

The guard was intervening during an altercation between David C. Knestrick, 47, of Norwalk, and other patrons when Knestrick stabbed him with a knife around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The victim was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment, and Knestrick was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was charged on a warrant-complaint and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

Chiller Theatre is a horror-and sci-fi convention held twice a year at the Hilton Parsippany.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300, or the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.