Cruel PA Aunt Who Tortured, Burned Kids Captured In Passaic County: Authorities

A 19-year-old Pennsylvania aunt is facing more than 200 criminal charges after authorities say she beat, burned and tortured the four children — three of whom were her nieces and nephews — she was living with over a period of years, authorities announced.

Anais Munoz — who was being held in the Passaic County, NJ jail as of Tuesday, Jan. 24 — used a "wide range of implements" to exert control and fear over the four kids, who are currently between 7 and 13 years old, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Munoz moved into the Chester family's home in 2020, and immediately began the abuse, the DA said.

Munoz would strangle the children with electrical cords, beat them with baseball bats, or "brand" them with a straightening iron, DA Stollsteimer said. Meanwhile, she threatened the kids with even more violence if they told their parents, leading the children to lie about any visible injuries, he added.

Police believe the 19-year-old used the threat of violence to further coerce her alleged victims. They claimed Munoz would send the children out "on the streets of Chester" to buy drugs for her, and that she sexually abused the eldest two victims as well.

Investigators first heard abuse allegations on Jan. 5, prompting an official probe, according to the release. Detectives soon uncovered what they described as an ongoing campaign of "physical and mental torture."

Munoz is due to be extradited to Media, PA on Wednesday, Jan. 25, where she will face more than 200 criminal charges, court records show.

