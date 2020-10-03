Critically Injured Motorcyclist Airlifted In Route 287 Crash

A critically injured motorcyclist was airlifted following a crash Saturday afternoon on Route 287 in Wanaque, responders said.

The cyclist suffered severe head trauma and a broken leg crashing into a guardrail on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 56 around 3:15 p.m., they said.

Responders said he was intubated and flown aboard AirMed One to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

The Tallman, NY fire chief had been passing and stopped to assist, responders said.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

