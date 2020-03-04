CRIME SPREE: Habitual Hackensack Teen Offender Charged In New Milford Police Pursuit, Car Theft

An 18-year-old Hackensack man charged in a weekend Bergen County crime spree led New Milford police on a stolen car chase, authorities said.

Denys Ludizaca was driving the 2011 Toyota Camry reported stolen out of Hackensack when Officer Edward Trinkleback tried to pull him over on Madison avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday for failing to use his directional signal, they said.

Ludizaca “disregarded the officer’s signals to stop and turned down multiple side streets,” Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said Wednesday.

He eventually pulled over, then hopped out of the car along with a 16-year-old girl from Englewood, Van Saders said.

New Milford police established a perimeter with help from police from River Edge, Oradell, Haworth, Cresskill and Bergenfield, as well as Bergen County sheriff’s officers.

They found Ludizaca and the girl hiding under a vehicle parked at a River Road residence, Van Saders said.

The girl was taken into custody and later released to her parents pending a delinquency complaint.

Ludizaca, who got away, apparently then stole a vehicle from a William Street residence during an overnight home burglary, authorities said. A Grove Street resident told police that her backyard shed was broken into, as well.

The stolen vehicle was found near Ludizaca’s home, Van Saders said.

Having turned 18 this past September, Ludizaca already has an adult criminal history, making him known to police in Bergen County.

Police already were looking for him even before the New Milford chase in connection with an assault of the owner of The River Edge Diner, authorities said.

That came shortly after Ludizaca was released on burglary charges out of Teaneck.

SEE: Hackensack PD Nabs Teen Offender In River Edge Diner Assault, Charges Expected In Other Towns

Ludizaca remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail as the complaints mounted.

New Milford police charged him with three counts of burglary, as well as two counts of resisting arrest and one each of auto theft, theft and receiving stolen property.

The stolen Camry had license plates reported stolen out of Maywood, adding to the number of agencies charging him with crimes in the spree.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.