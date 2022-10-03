Crews Douse Warren County House Fire (PHOTOS)

Fire crews rushed to douse a house that went up in flames in Warren County Thursday morning.

Squad 45 with the Clinton Fire Department responded to the blaze in Washington Borough shortly before 8:20 a.m., they said.

The Broad Street fire destroyed most of the family’s possessions, according to a GoFundMe launched for the victims.

“One of my dearest friends' mother, Sarah Zamorsky, has lost the majority of her & her daughter's belongings to the fire that began this morning on Broad Street- downtown Washington Boro,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Miranda Lauton.

More than $450 had been raised in just four hours of the campaign’s $5,000 goal.

Meanwhile, the family is also accepting non-monetary donations, including clothing, linens, and non-perishable foods, the campaign says.

“These are trying times and this unfortunate event certainly doesn't help,” Lauton writes.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Assist Sarah Recover From Fire Damages’ on GoFundMe.

