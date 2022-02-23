Contact Us
Crews Douse ‘Stubborn’ 3-Car Fire In Morris County (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Fire crews in Morris County rushed to douse a three-car blaze that nearly spread to a fourth vehicle Tuesday evening.
The fire broke out off of North Passaic Avenue in Chatham shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the Florham Park Police Department and Office of Emergency Management.

Chatham and Florham Park fire departments arrived at the scene and confirmed that the blaze had spread to two adjacent cars.

The fire was doused with help from a Chatham Borough police officer who was thanked in a social media post from the Chatham Borough Volunteer Fire Dept. Association:

“We would like to make special mention of the Chatham Borough Police Department officer who was able to rescue the 4th vehicle next to the vehicles on fire before it was involved in the growing fire!” the department said.

Passaic Avenue was temporarily shut down in both directions at the Chatham Borough line, the department said.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

