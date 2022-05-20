Crews Douse Massive Sussex County Car Fire (PHOTOS)

Emergency crews in Sussex County were quick to douse a car that went up in flames on Route 15 Thursday evening.

Engine 3 with the Sparta Township Fire Department responded to the billowing blaze near milepost 11.5 in Sparta around 6:20 p.m.

The department worked alongside Sparta volunteers to extinguish the blaze while minimizing delays to traffic.

All of the occupants had safely exited the vehicle prior to crews’ arrival.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

