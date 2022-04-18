Contact Us
Crews Douse Lawnmower Fire That Spread Through Quarter-Acre Of Hunterdon County Woods (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Emergency crews were quick to douse a lawnmower fire that spread through a quarter-acre of woods in Hunterdon County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Fairmount Fire Company No.1, Long Valley, NJ via Facebook

Emergency crews were quick to douse a lawnmower fire that spread through a quarter-acre of woods in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Fairmount Fire Company No. 1 in Long Valley responded to the blaze in the woods near Old Turnpike and Wildwood Roads in Tewksbury Township on Friday, April 15, the department said.

Crews found the lawnmower fully engulfed in flames that had spread to a compost pile and a quarter-acre of woods nearby.

The department remained at the scene for about an hour and a half to fully extinguish the blaze.

Assisting agencies include fire companies in Oldwick and Pottersville, as well as the NJ Forest Fire Service.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

