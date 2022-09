Fire crews in Hunterdon County quickly doused a car that went up in flames during the afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 7, authorities said.

The Raritan Township Fire Company responded to the blaze on Cider Mill Circle in the township and confirmed a well-involved engine fire, the department said.

Crew members quickly knocked down the blaze and cleared the scene within an hour.

