Crews Douse 2-Alarm Blaze In Sussex County (PHOTOS)

Fire crews made quick work of a blaze that broke out in the basement of a Sussex County home Thursday evening.

The fire was reported at 160 Mountain Rd. in Hardyston around 4:40 p.m., the local volunteer fire department said.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and determined that an electrical fire was coming from the basement.

Fire departments in Franklin, Hamburg, McAfee, Vernon, and Sussex worked together to fully extinguish the blaze with no injuries reported.

“A great team effort between our department and our mutual aid departments made this a huge success,” said the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Other assisting agencies include the Glenwood Pochuck Ambulance Corp, Saint Claire’s EMS, the Hardyston Fire Official, Sussex County Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Hardyston Police Department.

The fire remained under investigation, officials said.

