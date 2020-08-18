Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cresskill Firefighters Contain Pre-Dawn Cafe Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters made quick work of the blaze at the Farmhouse Cafe & Eatery in Cresskill.
Firefighters made quick work of the blaze at the Farmhouse Cafe & Eatery in Cresskill. Photo Credit: CRESSKILL FIRE DEPT

Cresskill firefighters contained a smoky overnight blaze Tuesday to the kitchen of a local cafe.

The fire at the Farmhouse Cafe & Eatery on East Madison Avenue broke out shortly before 4:30 a.m., Fire Chief Christopher Ulshoefer said.

The cause appeared to be electrical, he said.

An aggressive interior attack contained the fire to the kitchen, avoiding extensive damage, the chief said.

Firefighters had it knocked down in 20 minutes and Ulshoefer declared it under control in under 45.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Dumont were among the mutual aid responders.

No injuries were reported at the Farmhouse Cafe & Eatery fire on East Madison Avenue in Cresskill.

CRESSKILL FIRE DEPT

