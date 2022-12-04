'Crazy Rescue Ladies': 180 Animals Saved From Deplorable Conditions Of Jersey Shore Home

Two women who call themselves "Crazy Rescue Ladies" on social media have been charged after authorities found nearly 180 dogs and cats living in unsanitary conditions in their Jersey Shore puppy mill last week police said.

Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 — who call themselves the "Crazy Rescue Ladies" — were speaking to officers in the driveway of an Arrowhead Park Drive home in Brick Township, after law enforcement had been called to the scene on a complaint of a puppy mill around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, township police said.

The Brick Police Humane Law officers smelled a strong odor coming from the home and could hear barking from the driveway, police said. When they went inside, their worst fears were confirmed: Stacks of animal crates on top of each other with dogs and cats inside, they said.

Lonczak and Nycz have a joint Instagram page for their "animal rescue" organization "Crazy Rescue Ladies." Their bio says they are 501(c)3, and a "responsible rescue we save injured ,unwanted, street animals" who depend on PayPal.

Because of the conditions inside the home, the officers were forced to leave and requested that a Hazmat team respond.

Initially, officers estimated that there were approximately 30 animals contained within the residence. Once emergency response teams were able to get into the home it became apparent that the number of animals was in excess of 100.

The home was full of animal waste and the animals were living in horrible and inhumane conditions, police said. At least two animals removed were dead, both were dogs, police said.

The number of animals that needed to be rescued called for a large response from agencies throughout central New Jersey. It took rescuers in Hazmat equipment more than 10 hours to rescue the 135 dogs and 45 cats from the home.

Veterinarian Steven Cudia V.M.D. responded to assess the animals as each was pulled from the home. In addition to the two deceased dogs, approximately eight animals were sent for emergency veterinary care.

Lonczak and Nycz, who were living inside the home with Lonczak’s 16-year old child, were both arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. The residence was subsequently condemned by the Brick building and code department.

Among the dozens of agencies and entities that responded to assist with the rescue, placement of the animals and support services are Berkeley Hazmat, Laurelton Fire Company, Pioneer Hose Fire Company, Point Pleasant Boro Fire Company, Brick Animal Control, Brick EMS, Brick Office of Emergency Management, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Brick Township Building Department, the Red Cross, NJ Animal Disaster Response, the Associated Humane Societies Animal Rescue, and several animal control and rescue agencies from several counties, including the Ocean County Animal Response Team, Anny, Jack and Lucy’s Animal Rescue, Tiny Paws Rescue, Art Cast Rescue, Animal Adoption Center, the Monmouth County SPCA, and the Popcorn Zoo.

