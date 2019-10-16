Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Crash That Killed Bayonne Woman, 61, Under Investigation

Paul Milo
A woman died over the weekend in a motor-vehicle crash at this Bayonne intersection
A woman died over the weekend in a motor-vehicle crash at this Bayonne intersection

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a collision involving three vehicles and claimed the life of a Bayonne woman over the weekend.

Police responded to 22nd Street and Avenue E shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, when a 2003 Honda CRV traveling north collided with a Hionda Accord travelling west on 22nd. The CRV rolled onto its roof, ejecting Degloria Peterson, 61.

A third vehicle, a 2008 Honda Accord, also struck the CRV as it was traveling south on Avenue E.

Peterson was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at around 2:20 a.m. A total of five people in the vehicles were also taken to JCMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the prosecutor's office said.

No one has been charged in the crash and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

