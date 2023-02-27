Contact Us
Crash Shuts Route 80 In Morris County (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
At the scene on Route 80.
At the scene on Route 80. Photo Credit: 511nj

A serious crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Morris County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. near Exit 39 (Route 53) in Denville Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Developing reports said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and that there may have been an entrapment.

New Jersey State Police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

