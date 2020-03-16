Crash Sends Jeep Into Ridgewood Building

A Monday morning crash in Ridgewood sent a Jeep into the front of an office building.

Both drivers sustained injuries in the collision at the intersection of Dayton Street and South Maple Avenue that responders said didn't appear life-threatening.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded.

A flatbed tow truck removed both vehicles from the scene.

Damage to the office building appeared cosmetic only.

Boyd A. Loving provided this account and took the photos.

