Crash Sends Jeep Into Paramus Bank

A driver sustained a minor injury after a collision Monday night sent her Jeep into a former Paramus bank building.

Both vehicles were towed after the crash on South Fairview Avenue near the Rochelle Park border shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Paramus and Rochelle Park police and Rochelle Park firefighters and EMS were among the responders.

A building inspector also was summoned to check what used to be the Columbia Bank building.

The driver sustained a minor injury in the Paramus crash, responders said. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene on South Fairview Avenue in Paramus. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

