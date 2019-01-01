Crash Sends Elderly Driver's Car Into Fair Lawn House

An elderly driver was treated for facial injuries after a crash pushed his sedan into a Fair Lawn home Friday morning.

A 49-year-old Fair Lawn man was attempting to turn left from Park Avenue onto River Road when his 2006 Honda struck a 2017 Lincoln SUV driven by a 71-year-old Elmwood Park man around 9:50 a.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The impact of the crash forced the SUV across the roadway and into the side of a brick Park Avenue house, he said.

Police charged the Honda driver with failing to yield to oncoming traffic, Metzler said.

EMS treated the SUV driver at the scene. His vehicle was towed.

A municipal building deemed the house still structurally sound.

