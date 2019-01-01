Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Thief Steals NYPD Scooter, Caught In Paterson, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Crash Sends Elderly Driver's Car Into Fair Lawn House

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The driver was OK. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Yehuda Brum
The building was fine. The SUV had to be towed. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Yehuda Brum

An elderly driver was treated for facial injuries after a crash pushed his sedan into a Fair Lawn home Friday morning.

A 49-year-old Fair Lawn man was attempting to turn left from Park Avenue onto River Road when his 2006 Honda struck a 2017 Lincoln SUV driven by a 71-year-old Elmwood Park man around 9:50 a.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The impact of the crash forced the SUV across the roadway and into the side of a brick Park Avenue house, he said.

Police charged the Honda driver with failing to yield to oncoming traffic, Metzler said.

EMS treated the SUV driver at the scene. His vehicle was towed.

A municipal building deemed the house still structurally sound.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.