Crash Involving Unmarked Police Car Jams Paramus Intersection

A multi-vehicle crash involving an unmarked police car jammed an intersection in Paramus Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The unmarked Glen Rock police SUV was stopped on West Grove Street waiting to turn right on Paramus Road, when another vehicle ran a red light and hit it during morning rush hour, Paramus police tell Daily Voice.

Photos from the scene show a BMW sedan, Toyota crossover and the Glen Rock SUV. A fourth vehicle was also apparently involved.

One driver was taken by Paramus EMS to HUMC Main Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. At least two other vehicles were towed. Police and firefighters from both Ridgewood and Paramus responded.

