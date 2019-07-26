Cranford Man Had 1,000 Videos Of Child Pornography: US Attorney

The U.S. Attorney's Office said it found a large cache of images and video of child pornography at the home of a Cranford man.

Joseph Hinksmon, 41, was scheduled to appear in Newark federal court Friday afternoon on charges of possession of images of child sexual abuse.

A search of Hinksmon's home Wednesday turned up about 10,000 images and 1,000 videos stored on Hinksmon's computers and other devices , authorities said. Among the items were images of prepubescent children being sexually abused.

If convicted Hinksmon faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

