Cranford Man Broke Into Several Police Vehicles, Police Say

A 19-year-old from Cranford has been charged with breaking into several of the community's police vehicles last month, the police department said in a statement.

The back windows of six vehicles were smashed as they were parked overnight near the municipal building July 28, police said. The person who broke into the vehicles rummaged through the items inside, including trying to break into a gun vault bolted into the trunk. A jacket with police patches was taken and the vehicles sustained about $4,000 in damage.

Several more police vehicles were broken into Friday night and items including three bulletproof vests, an entry tool kit and a gear bag were taken.

Following an investigation, a suspect, Jake Fichiera, was identified Friday afternoon. He was arrested outside his home shortly before 1 p.m.

He has been charged with criminal mischief, burglary and theft. He was being held at the Union County jail.

Police recovered the bulletproof vests, entry tool kit and gear bag, the department said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.