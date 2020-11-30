Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: More Than 20 Vehicles Broken Into Overnight In Franklin Lakes
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Crane Taken Out For Spin Topples In Parking Lot Of Closter School, Cresskill Operator Cited

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Oopsie.
Oopsie. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

No one was injured when a crane toppled over in the parking lot of a Closter elementary school, authorities said.

The 53-year-old owner from Cresskill man had recently bought the truck and was testing the crane in the empty lot of the Hillside Elementary School on Houmans Avenue over the weekend when one of the riggers failed, Police Chief John “Jack” McTigue said.

He was out of the cab before responders arrived and wasn’t injured, McTigue said, adding that no damage was caused other than a diesel spill that required cleanup.

Firefighters and police were there for several hours as Brookside Towing righted the rig.

The driver received a summons for a borough ordinance violation, the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.