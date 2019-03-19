Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Crane Collapses Near Manhattan's Penn Station, Operator Injured

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
34th Street at 7th Avenue remained closed indefinitely after Monday night's mishap.
34th Street at 7th Avenue remained closed indefinitely after Monday night's mishap. Photo Credit: COURTESY: D@PieceOfCake (Twitter)

A construction crane collapsed Monday night near Manhattan’s Penn Station, slightly injuring the operator’s foot, authorities said. There were no other injuries, they said.

The more-than-20-foot "knuckleboom” crane was loading I-beams to build a sidewalk shed outside a Kmart near the entrance for the subway and Long Island Railroad when a hydraulic system failed while lifting high beams at 10:20 p.m., city officials said.

Fleetwood Mac was closing a show at nearby Madison Square Garden when the mishap occurred.

The crash spilled fluid into the street, requiring a Hazmat response, authorities said.

City transportation officials said they expected 34th Street and 7th Avenue to remain closed in both directions until the area could be cleared.

Train service wasn’t affected, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.