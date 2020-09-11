COVID-19: Glen Rock PBA Donates 1,500 Masks To Borough Schoolchildren

Hoping to help ease parents' concerns about sending their children back to school, the Glen Rock PBA has donated 1,500 three-ply children's face masks to the five elementary schools in town.

Amid a national divide over law enforcement, "the support for the men and women of the [police department] from this great town has been overwhelming," Glen Rock PBA Local 110 President Murray Yang said.

Food delivered daily to headquarters, letters arriving "in piles" and "thank you for your service" greetings from residents and merchants have been humbling, Yang said.

"To continue our pledge to protect and serve our great community, the Glen Rock PBA is honored in donating these masks, which comply with the New Jersey Board of Schools guidelines," he said.

The marks "will serve as backup for teachers, nurses, and administrators in the event that a child’s mask is forgotten, lost or damaged," Yang said.

The donation was made possible thanks to contributions from Philip “Butch” Gulmy and family of Gulmy Construction, Howie Landau and family of Giant Tire, Patricia and Umberto Iommazzo of John's Boy Pizza, Salvatore Reina and family of Francesca’s Pizza and the Huisking Foundation.

Delivery began last week and continued this week.

The union thanked borough officials, residents and merchants in Glen Rock for their support.

"Please be safe, stay healthy and continue taking precautions so we may return to normalcy," Yang said.

