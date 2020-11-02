COVID-19 Crackdown: $10K In Illegal Alcohol Seized, 5 Newark Bars Closed For Slew Of Violations

Newark's COVID-19 task force closed five bars and lounges violating city health orders, seized nearly $10,000 worth of illegal alcohol and arrested two people who organized a massive warehouse party Halloween weekend, authorities said.

The locations were operating above capacity limits, failed to enforce the use of face masks, serving illegal alcohol and more, Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The Task Force on Friday confiscated illegal alcohol valued at $10,000 and arrested two people who organized a massive warehouse party, officials said.

The following establishments were closed and cited for violating the Executive Order, officials said.

La Rouge Lounge: 972 Broad St: Found operating above capacity; not practicing social distancing; patrons failed to utilize PPEs; utilization of Hookahs in violation of fire code. Citation was issued for COVID violation via Fire Inspector issued citation for violations.

972 Broad St: Found operating above capacity; not practicing social distancing; patrons failed to utilize PPEs; utilization of Hookahs in violation of fire code. Citation was issued for COVID violation via Fire Inspector issued citation for violations. King Soccer: 6 Elizabeth Ave: Closed and cited for operating without a certificate of occupancy. No other violations were found.

6 Elizabeth Ave: Closed and cited for operating without a certificate of occupancy. No other violations were found. Zepe's Cafe Bar: 240 Elm St: Closed and cited due to several violations. Upon entry there was a crowd of patrons observed not social distancing. On October 30, 2020, Zepe was warned of the violation. As per Alcohol and Beverage Control, this establishment is closed until Monday.

240 Elm St: Closed and cited due to several violations. Upon entry there was a crowd of patrons observed not social distancing. On October 30, 2020, Zepe was warned of the violation. As per Alcohol and Beverage Control, this establishment is closed until Monday. ViVo Lounge: 167 Ferry St: Closed and cited for having patrons eating inside after 8 p.m.

167 Ferry St: Closed and cited for having patrons eating inside after 8 p.m. Lit 21: 1034 McCarter Highway: Closed and cited for operating after 8 p.m., no PPE, serving alcohol from the bar, and over capacity.

City officials implemented stricter measures last week, due to a spike in cases. As of last weekend, Newark had more cases than all other Essex County municipalities combined, Baraka said.

On Oct. 27, all nonessential businesses were ordered close at 8 p.m., however delivery and takeout was allowed to remain open. Restaurants must close indoor dining at the same time, but outdoor dining can continue at 11 p.m.

Hair and nail salons, barbershops and beauty salons will be by appointment only. Gyms and health clubs will close every hour for cleaning.

“It’s a shame that after seven months people and owners of these establishments are not taking this pandemic seriously,” Ambrose said. “The value is placed upon wealth vs. health.

"Most of the locations cited were in violation of not wearing masks and not exercising social distancing, however fire and code violations superseded the citations.”

The COVID-19 Task Force is continuing to conduct inspections of businesses for violations of the mayor's Executive Order as the COVID-19 numbers are rising in Newark, particularly in the East Ward.

To report COVID-19 violations, call: 973-733-6000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.