COVID-19: Bergen Sheriff's Staff Sanitizing HUMC Workers Personal Vehicles This Weekend

Here’s a twist on a COVID-19 assist: Bergen County sheriff’s staff will sanitize personal vehicles for healthcare workers from Hackensack University Medical Center this weekend.

“Our recently-purchased fogging devices can sanitize cars and office space,” Sheriff Anthony Cureton said Thursday.

The ultra-low volume process generates a cloud of extremely small droplets of a disinfectant liquid that can help reduce the number of pathogens in areas that may be difficult or impossible to reach than ordinary cleaning methods.

Cureton’s staff will provide the free service from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the Alfred N. Sanzari Building parking lot, 360 Essex Street in Hackensack “as a thank-you to the healthcare heroes working on the front-line of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the sheriff said.

There'll be donuts and coffee, too.

“Social distancing guidelines will be observed,” Cureton said.

If the event is a success, staffers fromBergen's other hospitals could be next.

