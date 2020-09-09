Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Couple Shot Near Notorious Paterson Drug Corner

Jerry DeMarco
Carroll Street Apartments in Paterson.
Carroll Street Apartments in Paterson. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 39-year-old Pennsylvania man was in critical condition and a 60-year-old Paterson woman injured after a Wednesday morning shooting near one of the Silk City’s deadliest drug corners.

Police found the victims at the crime-ridden Carroll Street apartments near Governor Street around 9 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

The man had been struck three times, responders said.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson and were expected to live, Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether any arrests were made or suspects identified.

