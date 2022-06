Two people died in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide Thursday in Essex County, authorities said.

Neighbors identified the Adams Street couple as Daquasha Jackson, 31, and Dane Lawrence, 32, RLS Media reports.

Their bodies were found around 3:30 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. Jackson's baby was found unharmed, RLS said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.