Couple Dead In I-287 Crash

A Texas couple was killed in an accident on Interstate 287 Thursday, Nov. 3 in Somerset County, authorities said.

A Honda CRV heading south veered off the road to the right and struck a guardrail and a concrete bridge support pillar near milepost 17.5 in Bridgewater around 3:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The driver, Fred Vonrecklinghausen, 79, and passenger, Delores Vonrecklinghausen, 82, both died.

The accident is under investigation.

