Council President: Armed Hit-Run Rockaway Suspect In Custody After SWAT Stand-Off

An armed Rockaway man was taken into custody after barricading himself in his home with his elderly mother moments after hitting a neighbor with his car, a township official told Daily Voice.

Police responded to Telemark Road where the suspect had locked himself in his house with his 81-year-old mother and a shotgun Sunday night, Council President Tucker Kelley told Daily Voice.

The Morris County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team (SERT) and local police used megaphones and placed phone calls to the barricaded man's home during the hours-long stand-off, said Kelley, who was on scene.

A Morris County Prosecutor's Office spokesman said the incident is under investigation.

Authorities were eventually able to get the man's mother into a safe space in the home before entering and apprehending him, Kelley said.

"It ended very peacefully," Kelley told Daily Voice.

The suspect -- who has not been officially identified by authorities -- was taken to a mental facility for evaluation, the council president said.

