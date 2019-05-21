Corrections Officer From Irvington Sexually Abused Inmates, Prosecutor Says

An Irvington man who works as a corrections officer at a federal prison in New York has been indicted on several charges accusing him of coercing female inmates into sex, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Tuesday.

Colin Akparanta, 42, abused at least four women at the Metropolitan Correctional Center from 2012 through 2018, allegedly smuggling contraband like makeup, food and personal hygiene items in exchange for sex. With at least one inmate, Akparanta "explicitly conditioned his provision of contraband on the inmate’s continued performance of sexual acts with him," the prosecutor said in a statement.

In some instances Akparanta also sought contact information for inmates so he could meet with them again after their release, the prosecutor also said.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a ward, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, four counts of abusive sexual contact, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, and one count of deprivation of civil rights, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

