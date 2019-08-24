Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Correctional Police Officer Dead In Police Pursuit That Ended In Newark Crash

Paul Milo
A police chase that began in Hillside ended in Newark early Saturday morning. One person was killed.
A police chase that began in Hillside ended in Newark early Saturday morning. One person was killed. Photo Credit: Google

The Attorney General's Office is investigating after a car fleeing from police during a pursuit crashed into another vehicle in Newark early Saturday, killing one person.

NJ PBA Local 105 identified the victim as Omar Martin, a correctional police officer* at Northern State Prison.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Hillside police officer was chasing a Nissan Altima containing three men. The pursuit went into Newark, where the Altima hit Martin's Ford Mustang broadside at Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue around 2:37 a.m., sending it into a utility pole. Martin, who was entrapped, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three men in the Altima were apprehended. Two of them were taken to University Hospital for treatment and the the third was taken to the Hillside police station. None of their names were released.

Under a law passed in January, the Office of the Attorney General investigates when an encounter with law enforcement results in someone's death.

*Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified the victim's job title

