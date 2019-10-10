Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds Investigating Death Of Worker At American Dream Mall
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Correctional Officer From Irvington Admits Smuggling Drugs To Inmate

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Roberto Reyes-Jackson
Roberto Reyes-Jackson Photo Credit: Attorney General

A suspended correctional officer at Newark's Northern State Prison admitted he smuggled marijuana and fentanyl to an inmate in exchange for cash, Attorney General Gurbrir S. Grewal said Thursday.

Roberto Reyes-Jackson, 30, of Irvington, faces four years in prison when he's sentenced in February 2020. As part of his plea, Reyes-Jackson will forfeit his job and will be permanently ineligible for public employment.

Investigators say that from September to December 2016, Reyes-Jackson delivered a powder laced with fentanyl to an inmate named Aaron Copeland. After staff discovered marijuana and fentanyl in Copeland's cell, an investigation determined that Copeland's girlfriend, Tyeesha Powell, paid Reyes-Jackson hundreds of dollars to smuggle the drugs into the prison, authorities said.

Copeland distributed the drugs to inmates, whose family and friends wired him cash in exchange.

“Reyes-Jackson put lives at risk by smuggling this very dangerous opioid into Northern State Prison,” said Grewal. “Fentanyl is so potent that minute amounts can result in overdose and death. This guilty plea ensures that Reyes-Jackson will face justice for betraying his duty and callously disregarding the safety and welfare of his fellow officers as well as inmates in the prison.”

Copeland, 31, of Newark, pleaded guilty previously to a charge of distribution of fentanyl and faces a recommended sentence of three years in prison, including one year of parole ineligibility, to run consecutive to the sentence he is currently serving. Powell, 34, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty previously to distribution of fentanyl and faces a recommended sentence of probation. They are awaiting sentencing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.