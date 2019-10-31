CORRECTION: Late Teaneck Native, 66, Wasn't Current Resident Of New Milford Nursing Home

CORRECTION: A Daily Voice story earlier today incorrectly stated that a Teaneck native who died this past week had been a patient at a New Milford nursing home when a fire broke out there two days earlier.

Maurice Walker, 66, who died Saturday in Englewood, wasn't a patient at the CareOne Woodcrest facility at the time of last Thursday's fire, said Arthur Frisch, the company's regional director of administrator support.

Borough police confirmed that Walker wasn't among those hospitalized with smoke-related issues stemming from the small fire, which they said was confined to an unoccupied room.

A close friend said that Walker had previously been a resident.

