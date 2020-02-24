Contact Us
Breaking News: Paterson Man Charged In Brutal Bronx Machete Attack That Left Ex-Girlfriend, 20, Critical
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Coronavirus Slows Probe Of Impostor Who Scammed Glen Rock Medical Firm Out Of $100,000

Jerry DeMarco
The coronavirus outbreak has hampered business in China. Photo Credit: Zhou Guanhuai (Wikipedia/Creative Commons)

The closing of banks in China because of the coronavirus has made it more difficult for authorities to investigate a wire fraud that cost a Glen Rock medical services company $100,000.

An accountant with the Harristown Road company reported receiving what appeared to be several legitimate emails from its CEO directing a wire transfer to a bank in China for international business purposes, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said Monday.

After realizing it was a fraud, company representatives contacted police.

Unfortunately, the money had already been wired, Ackermann said.

“Overseas wire transfers go through a third-party banking service,” the chief said, adding that his detectives were trying to find the money.

“Due to issues with the coronavirus, China has greatly slowed all business operations and a lot of their bank branches have been closed,” he said.

The investigation was continuing.

