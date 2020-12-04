Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Coronavirus Kills Paterson Police Officer

Jerry DeMarco
Requiescat in pace: Officer Francesco Scorpo, 34 Photo Credit: COURTESY: Paterson PD

A 34-year-old Paterson police officer died Easter Sunday morning of complications from the coronavirus, authorities said.

Officer Francesco Scorpo, 34, was "a dedicated public servant who served our profession and our community with pride, honor and distinction," Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Scorpo joined the department in July 2015 and served in both the Patrol and Traffic Divisions.

He's survived by his wife of six years, Kristina, and two sons, Francisco Jr. (4) and Santino (6 months), as well as his father, Sebastiano “Sam” Scorpo, and his mother, Anna.

" A dedicated son, husband and father, Officer Scorpo was a family man who cared so very much about people and his profession," Speziale said. "He will be remembered not only for being an exemplary police officer, but as an exceptional and very special human being."

Mayor Andre Sayegh called Scorpo "an exemplary police officer and the consummate professional. I always enjoyed seeing him in action. My sympathetic sorrow goes out to his family."

