Convicted NJ Sex Offender In Body Armor Busted With Loaded Rifle, Guns, Ammo: Police

Cecilia Levine
Jeremy Barringer
A convicted sex offender who was wearing body armor when he crashed his car was found with several loaded weapons, high capacity magazines, hollow point bullets and more Sunday in Ocean County, authorities said.

A Mantaloking officer responded to the single-vehicle crash near the 1200 block where he found Jeremy W. Barringer, 46, of Toms River around 3 a.m., local police said.

The officer found a loaded AR-15 rifle, three high capacity magazines with hollow point bullets and a loaded 9mm handgun, along with more magazines containing hollow point bullet rounds, Mantaloking police said.

Barringer was convicted of sexual assault in 1999 after approaching young women on the street, going into their homes and sexually assaulting them, New Jersey State Police records show.

