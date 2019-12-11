Convicted Montvale Public Masturbator Arrested Again, This Time On Weapons Charges

A convicted public masturbator from Montvale was back in jail, this time after being arrested on weapons charges.

Borough police took Marty Napoleon, 38, into custody after finding him with brass knuckles when they responded to his home on a harassment complaint last Thursday, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday after a judge initially denied his release.

Napoleon spent eight days in the county lockup less than a month ago after Upper Saddle River police said he spot on one officer and tried to head butt another.

They'd caught him trespassing on school property where he’d once been arrested for indecent exposure, authorities said.

SEE: Upper Saddle River Police Chase Down Montvale Serial Masturbator, Seek Any Victims

Upper Saddle River police arrested Napoleon in 2013 for masturbating in the wood line of the park that borders school property.

He had been released from prison after serving part of a 4½-year term for making sexually explicit video calls to random women he didn’t know while masturbating on the phone.

Napoleon, who pleaded guilty to stalking and cyber harassment in exchange for that sentence, told the judge that he was high on synthetic marijuana and needed psychological help.

