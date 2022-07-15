Convicted Killer Charged With Murder In 40-Year-Old NJ Homicide Of Teen Girl: Report

A man previously convicted of murder has been identified and charged in a 40-year-old cold case involving the killing of a teen girl in New Jersey, WFMZ reports.

DNA technology helped investigators identify Arthur Kinlaw — a previously convicted murderer who ran a prostitution ring in the Bronx alongside his wife — as the suspect in the homicide of Long Island resident Dawn Olanick, aka “Princess Doe,” the outlet reports citing Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

The teenage victim’s identity had been a mystery for decades after she was brutally beaten near Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Blairstown in July of 1982 — possibly for declining to be involved with prostitution — leaving only her clothes and necklace as potential clues, the report says.

Kinlaw has been charged with first-degree murder and is already serving a life sentence in New York after killing another woman whose body was discovered in the East River two years later, the outlet reports.

Click here for the full story from WMFZ.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.