Convicted Hackensack Drug Dealer Gets 12 Years In Morris County Jail

A Hackensack man with a history of narcotics trafficking was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison, authorities said.

Michael T. Swanson, 42, dealt cocaine in Morris and surrounding counties before he was caught. He pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Swanson, in 2011, had been convicted of similar offenses in Passaic County. He must serve at least 53 months before earning parole eligibility.

Swanson, who was dealing drugs out of Morris County between January 2017 and December 2018, is the lead defendant in a case that resulted in the arrest 17 people and the seizure of four vehicles that Swanson and his associates used.

“The diligent and hardworking law enforcement professionals from the Morris County Narcotics Task Force and all of our partners led to the successful prosecution of a large-scale drug distributor, said Prosecutor Fredric Knapp.

Knapp thanked the multiple agencies involved in the arrest, including the Morris County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office/Bergen County SWAT, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, Town of Boonton Police Department, Boonton Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police and the Morristown Bureau of Police.

Also involved in the investigation were the Dover Police Department, Morris County Park Police, Butler Police Department, Lincoln Park Borough Police Department, Rockaway Borough Police Department, Kinnelon Borough Police Department, Jefferson Township Police Department, Hanover Township Police Department, Denville Township Police Department, Hackensack Police Department and the Woodland Park Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.