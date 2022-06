A contractor was hospitalized after suffering a fall while working at a Morris County home, authorities said.

The fall occurred at a property in Chester around on Tuesday, June 14, Police Lt. Ryan McNamee told DailyVoice.com.

A medical helicopter was requested and later canceled, McNamee said.

The contractor was taken via ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional details were not released.

